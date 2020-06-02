More banks charged for manipulating exchange rate

The Competition Commission said on Tuesday it had filed a new charge sheet against 28 banks that stand accused of manipulating the rand-dollar exchange rate.

The commission said the filing of the referral to the Competition Tribunal was in line with the Competition Appeal Court (CAC) ruling in February which ordered that a new charge sheet be filed.

The case relates to collusion to fix prices and divide markets in respect of the rand/dollar exchange rate.

The commission said this was in contravention of the Competition Act.