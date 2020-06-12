Your face mask is hazardous waste and should not be thrown in the bin

As South Africans come to terms with their new accessory, the face mask industry is churning out an assortment of colours and shapes to keep Mzansi both safe and fashionable.

But as the months wear on and we update our masks the health department has warned that we can't just throw them away. Face masks are considered to be hazardous waste and should be treated as such.

National health department spokesperson Popo Maja said it was for these reasons that the department did not want the public to use surgical masks because they were single-use masks.

He said there were no guidelines for public disposal of single-use masks.

“They are supposed to be disposed of separate from household refuge and as hazardous waste.”

And, unlike in our homes, hospitals have systems in place to dispose of hazardous waste.

Because the masks are used to stop the spread of an infectious disease they need to be treated as though they are contaminated with the virus, according to the National Environmental Management: Waste Act No 59 of 2008, Hazardous waste Part 2 section 16.