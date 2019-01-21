Cyclist killed in Umdloti minibus taxi crash

A cyclist was killed and two others were badly injured when they were hit by a minibus taxi while on a training ride on the M4 near Umdloti, north of Durban, on Sunday morning.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the trio had been travelling south toward the city when they were hit by the minibus.

“One of the cyclists sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic. Two other cyclists sustained moderated injuries,” he said.

“Once stabilised, the patients were transported to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.”

The critically wounded cyclist, Craig Diedericks, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele could not be reached for comment.

The Ruth First Freeway is popular among novice cyclists training at the coast.