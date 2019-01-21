Cyclist killed in Umdloti minibus taxi crash
A cyclist was killed and two others were badly injured when they were hit by a minibus taxi while on a training ride on the M4 near Umdloti, north of Durban, on Sunday morning.
Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the trio had been travelling south toward the city when they were hit by the minibus.
“One of the cyclists sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic. Two other cyclists sustained moderated injuries,” he said.
“Once stabilised, the patients were transported to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.”
The critically wounded cyclist, Craig Diedericks, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele could not be reached for comment.
The Ruth First Freeway is popular among novice cyclists training at the coast.
Richard da Silva and Jarred Dwyer were killed on the M4 in February 2016.
The two were on an early morning ride and were at the back of a group of cyclists heading up the north coast.
The driver of the car that struck them, Omesh Ramnarain, was convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.