Tribunal 'must investigate' two complaints against judge Mushtak Parker

The Judicial Conduct Committee has recommended that two complaints against Western Cape High Court judge Mushtak Parker be investigated and reported upon by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal.

The committee said the complaints against Parker, if established, could indicate gross misconduct that would be seen as bringing the judiciary into disrepute.

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng referred two complaints to the committee, for it to determine whether it should make a recommendation that the complaints be investigated and reported on by a tribunal.

The first complaint against Parker was made by 10 judges in his division.

The complaint is that Parker gave two contradictory and mutually exclusive versions about an incident which appears to have happened in his chambers on February 25 2019, between himself and judge president John Hlophe.

The first version is that he was allegedly assaulted by Hlophe and the other, given in February this year, is that Hlophe did not assault him.

The second complaint was lodged by the Cape Bar Council.

It alleges that Parker, who was an attorney before being appointed judge in 2017, acted improperly and dishonestly in not disclosing the deficit in his previous law firm's trust account to the Judicial Service Commission's nomination questionnaire during his JSC interview.