Zimparks wants Victoria Falls reopened to domestic tourists

Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls was opened to a limited number of visitors on Monday as the country prepares to market its prime tourist destination again.

The falls were opened to tourism operators for the purposes of marketing domestic tourism after the Covid-19 lockdown halted international travel.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo told TimesLIVE they wrote to the government with a proposal to reopen.

“Our main target for now is day visitors and after that we could promote domestic tourism. We wait for government’s permission,” he said.