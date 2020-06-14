All-clear for Panyaza Lesufi after Covid-19 test
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza on Sunday shared that he had tested negative for Covid-19.
Posting a text confirmation of his results, Lesufi told his 227,600 Twitter followers: “Thank you so much for the support and endless prayers. I felt your love and care and for that I am grateful.”
His department said the MEC went into self-isolation after conducting a test on Tuesday, June 9, “and accordingly received his results, today, 13 June 2020, confirming that he tested negative for Covid-19".
The measures were taken after two staff members at the department's headquarters contracted the virus.
The department said the affected employees and their families are receiving support.
In accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols, all other staff members who were in contact with them had gone for testing and would follow all protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Gauteng department of education's two buildings in Simmonds and Loveday streets in Johannesburg were closed for disinfection. They are due to reopen on Monday.
“We wish all our staff members who tested positive a speedy recovery. You enjoy our support at all times,” said Lesufi.