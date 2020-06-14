South Africa

All-clear for Panyaza Lesufi after Covid-19 test

14 June 2020 - 13:11 By TimesLIVE
Panyaza Lesufi, MEC for education in Gauteng, gets the all-clear.
Panyaza Lesufi, MEC for education in Gauteng, gets the all-clear.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza on Sunday shared that he had tested negative for Covid-19.

Posting a text confirmation of his results, Lesufi told his 227,600 Twitter followers: “Thank you so much for the support and endless prayers. I felt your love and care and for that I am grateful.” 

His department said the MEC went into self-isolation after conducting a test on Tuesday, June 9, “and accordingly received his results, today, 13 June 2020, confirming that he tested negative for Covid-19".

The measures were taken after two staff members at the department's headquarters contracted the virus.

The department said the affected employees and their families are receiving support.

In accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols, all other staff members who were in contact with them had gone for testing and would follow all protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Gauteng department of education's two buildings in Simmonds and Loveday streets in Johannesburg were closed for disinfection. They are due to reopen on Monday.

“We wish all our staff members who tested positive a speedy recovery. You enjoy our support at all times,” said Lesufi.

MORE:

Deputy correctional services minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa tests positive for coronavirus

Deputy minister of correctional services Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Politics
22 hours ago

Johannesburg mayor tests negative after second test for Covid-19

Geoff Makhubo has tested negative for Covid-19, the Johannesburg mayor's office confirmed on Thursday.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Hairdressers' court challenge stymied, for now, DA blames Dlamini-Zuma for delay South Africa
  2. Royal family imbizo resolves to remove Dalindyebo as AbaThembu king South Africa
  3. 'Where will government find R4bn?': Taxis demand Covid-19 billions News
  4. ‘I am innocent,’ says man accused on Twitter of Tshegofatso Pule’s murder South Africa
  5. New questions surface as SA weeps for slain Tshegofatso Pule News

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X