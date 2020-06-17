Mthatha convent devastated as four nuns succumb to Covid-19

Four nuns died within the space of a week of Covid-19 at a convent in Mthatha and 17 others - almost half the little community of 40 - have tested positive.

Two drivers are among those who tested positive for the coronavirus. The outbreak at Mother House Convent in Ikwezi township has left the Roman Catholic Church, the Precious Blood Sisters (CPS) and the public in shock.

Mthatha CPS head Sister Nokwanda Bam confirmed the deaths and positive cases. The four nuns died between last Monday and Sunday.

“The congregation of the Precious Blood Sisters [CPS] wishes to inform the public about an upsurge of Covid-19 that has befallen the Mother House Convent of [CPS] in Mthatha, which also serves as an old age home.”