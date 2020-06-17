Covid-19 LIVE UPDATES | Breakthrough in therapeutic trials for Covid-19 management
“We are extremely excited that there has been an important breakthrough in one of the therapeutic trials for Covid-19 management.
North West principal, two teachers and admin clerk test positive for Covid-19
Two teachers, a principal and a school administration clerk in North West have tested positive for Covid-19.
The North West education department said the affected schools would be temporarily shut down to undertake the standard procedure of deep cleaning and disinfecting.
Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients
A cheap and widely-used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a "major breakthrough" in the coronavirus pandemic.
Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, which is used to reduce inflammation in other diseases such as arthritis, reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.
Fight Covid-19 like we fought apartheid, Mkhize urges youth
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has paid tribute to the youth of 1976, and has a message for today's youngsters.
Fight the “unseen enemy”: Covid-19.
Western Cape records 44 more Covid-19 deaths, breakthrough in recovery trial
SA's Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 1,625 with a massive increase in new cases recorded, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday evening.
The country has recorded a further 57 Covid-19 related deaths: 44 in the Western Cape, nine in the Eastern Cape and four in KwaZulu-Natal.
The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA is 76,334.