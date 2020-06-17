Covid-19 LIVE UPDATES | Breakthrough in therapeutic trials for Covid-19 management

June 17 2020 - 8:39

Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients

A cheap and widely-used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a "major breakthrough" in the coronavirus pandemic.

Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, which is used to reduce inflammation in other diseases such as arthritis, reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.