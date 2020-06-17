South Africa

Covid-19 LIVE UPDATES | Breakthrough in therapeutic trials for Covid-19 management

“We are extremely excited that there has been an important breakthrough in one of the therapeutic trials for Covid-19 management.

17 June 2020 - 07:20 By TimesLIVE
The steroid dexamethasone was shown Tuesday to be the first drug to significantly reduce the risk of death among severe COVID-19 cases, in trial results hailed as a "major breakthrough" in the fight against the disease.
Image: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

June 17 2020 - 9:54

North West principal, two teachers and admin clerk test positive for Covid-19

Two teachers, a principal and a school administration clerk in North West have tested positive for Covid-19.

The North West education department said the affected schools would be temporarily shut down to undertake the standard procedure of deep cleaning and disinfecting.

June 17 2020 - 8:39

Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients

A cheap and widely-used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a "major breakthrough" in the coronavirus pandemic.

Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, which is used to reduce inflammation in other diseases such as arthritis, reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.

June 17 2020 - 8:00

Fight Covid-19 like we fought apartheid, Mkhize urges youth

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has paid tribute to the youth of 1976, and has a message for today's youngsters.

Fight the “unseen enemy”: Covid-19.

Politics
2 hours ago

June 17 2020 - 7:04

Western Cape records 44 more Covid-19 deaths, breakthrough in recovery trial

SA's Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 1,625 with a massive increase in new cases recorded, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday evening.

The country has recorded a further 57 Covid-19 related deaths: 44 in the Western Cape, nine in the Eastern Cape and four in KwaZulu-Natal.

The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA is 76,334.

