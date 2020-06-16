Meet the youth against Covid-19 - 'We don't blindly follow'

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research senior researcher Ridhwaan Suliman, 33, has been tracking Covid-19 because he found that the raw numbers in isolation do not show what is actually happening.

"So I started turning these numbers into graphs to get a better understanding of the national and provincial trends and to also compare with other countries' trajectories to understand how we're coping. I find that a graphic visual tells a better story and since this pandemic affects us all I decided to share my results on Twitter for anyone who is interested."

"I present the facts in graphs in simple form that hopefully helps people to be better informed, alleviate the fear, and cope with the challenges, including the uncertainties, conspiracy theories and confusion, that this pandemic has brought about."

Suliman said his task is relevant and vital as it highlights the importance of honest and open communication and also shows how facts and figures can provide an unbiased and more complete story.

"We need independent bodies that keep politicians and leaders in check. I also think it is important in this unprecedented situation to use the data, statistics and scientific results to gain confidence in and justify nationwide and provincial decisions as the public cannot be asked to simply blindly follow the people in charge."