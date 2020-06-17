South Africa

Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Muzikayise Malephane weeps in court as he abandons bail bid

17 June 2020 - 15:42 By Iavan Pijoos
Muzikayise Malephane, 31, made his first appearance at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on charges relating to the brutal murder of Tshegofatso Pule.
Image: Picture: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

The man accused of murdering 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule wept uncontrollably in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Wednesday morning.

Before court proceedings got under way, photographers were allowed to take pictures of Muzikayise Malephane, who sat with his head in his hands in the dock. He covered his face with a grey beanie.

Malephane was arrested while travelling back to Gauteng from Mpumalanga. He has been charged with premeditated murder.

He wept uncontrollably as the sounds of the cameras went off. The 31-year-old was clad in a black jacket with grey fur on top, black jeans and black sneakers.

Only 20 journalists were allowed into the courtroom, where benches were marked with red dots for social distancing.

Man charged with Naledi Phangindawo’s murder abandons bail bid

A 34-year-old man who handed himself over to police after the murder of Naledi Phangindawo has decided not to apply for bail
News
2 hours ago

Police stood on the sides of the courtroom.

As proceedings got under way, magistrate John Baloyi asked Malephane if he had legal representative. The suspect indicated to that he would apply for legal aid.

Baloyi further explained to Malephane that he had a right to be represented by legal aid and should he apply for bail, he must bring an application.

“Are you going to apply for bail?” asked Baloyi.

Malephane shook his head and answered softly: “No”.

Pule’s family members were in attendance.

Pule, described as a “bubbly and happy soul”, was found dead on June 5 in an open veld in Durban Deep, hanging from a tree and with a stab wound to her chest. She was eight months pregnant with a daughter — her first child.

She was laid to rest on Thursday last week.

The matter has been postponed until June 24 for Malephane to obtain legal representatives.

His next court appearance will be in camera.

