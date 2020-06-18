Dexamethasone cannot be used to prevent Covid-19 but is a positive step towards finding a cure — experts

Commenting on the study, Stravros said the results from Oxford had been preliminary, demonstrating up to a 30% reduction in the mortality rate because treatment limits the clotting that is “partly” killing Covid-19 patients. He said 30% was a meaningful reduction in mortality rate.

He said the product had been an anti-inflammatory, used for many inflammatory diseases including asthma and certain skin conditions like dermatitis. He added the steroid had a wide range of uses.

“In this instance, the Oxford researchers are postulating that the Covid virus causes an intense immunological response and when that happens, it can affect the clotting mechanisms in the body. When it affects the clotting mechanisms, patients are inevitably clotting, some of the clotting happens in their lungs ... The hypothesis is that many of these patients are dying from these clots,” he said.

While the treatment had been available in the country, at an average cost of R100 per day to be used over a 10-day period, Stravros said the government had approached them to look at the possibility of supplying it throughout Africa.

“Our government has been really proactive, they have already contacted us on the basis of what SA’s demand could be, understanding that we are going into the peak period. We are expecting the pandemic to peak in the third week of July. We are going into an intense period now, the government is already working out what the demand is and we are in communication with them.

“Dr Mkhize is also interested in Africa, and he’s saying what is the capacity and capability to supply Africa, so we are having those discussions to see if there’s an opportunity for us to expand capacity,” he said.

He said the pharmaceutical group had existing stock in the country and had more stock coming in, but could not say if there was enough to assist the country ahead of the peak.

“It’s very hard for us to assess what the demand is at this point,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said he had been encouraged by the breakthrough.

SA has recorded 80,412 confirmed infections and 1,674 deaths.

“We believe that this will improve our management of the disease among those who are severely affected,” said Ramaphosa.