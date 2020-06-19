'My child is missing': mom's anguished search for daughter, 3, ends in tragedy

Her mother, who was with the police on Friday morning, was the last person to see her alive.

Vilanculos said Kheha sells potatoes at the corner a few metres away from the house, working for a stallholder.

“She left with her child to ask her employer whether she was on duty. The employer apparently said she was.

“She then came to the house and dished up food for the child. She left the child in the house and decided to take out stock while the child was eating.

"After packing the stock, she intended to return to pick up her daughter, but the child finished eating and got out of the gate,” said Vilanculos.

Ansia was accustomed to seeing her mother at the stop sign where the street stall is situated.

The family were later told “the child cried because she did not see her mother where she is used to seeing her.”

After realising her child was missing, Kheha ran to tell Vilanculos.

“She arrived to tell us she could not find her child. We came here to look for the child and the community helped. They used a whistle and we looked and looked,” she said.

People nearby informed the family that Ansia had left with an elderly woman, said Vilanculos.

“The elderly woman looked left and right. She did not go to neighbours to ask whether they knew the crying child or to find out where her mother was.”