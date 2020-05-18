'What you see in people’s faces is pain': Voluntary helpers' emotional burden

In poorer communities in Gauteng, the reality of desperate, hungry people fighting to stay alive during the nationwide lockdown is stark.

This is the experience for Education Africa's founder and CEO, James Urdang, who does community work in townships across the province.

Urdang said the organisation also hands out food parcels for their students studying the early child development programme in Orange Farm, Diepsloot, Soweto, Alexandra and Braamfontein.

“I have witnessed a lot over the years, but I haven’t seen what we see now in our country, in our poorer communities and our townships where our fellow South Africans are living in poverty.

“You don’t see social distancing. What you see is poverty. What you see is hunger. What you see in people’s faces is pain. Tummies are hungry.”