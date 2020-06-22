Mixed responses flood social media as scores respond to taxi strike

The taxi strike has received a mixed bag of reactions on social media as some say the government has done its best to support the industry, while other accuse the operators of “bullying” commuters.

The SA National Taxi Association (Santaco) in Gauteng decided to shut down in protest against the government’s R1.135bn relief fund.

Industry representatives said the proposed relief fund was “significantly less” than what they need. On Monday, Santaco said R20,000 per vehicle would have been a fair amount.

On Sunday, minister of transport Fikile Mbalula addressed provincial MECs on the taxi relief fund and admitted that R1.135bn is not enough to cover lockdown losses, but maintained that there was no more money available for the taxi industry. He urged Santaco not to go ahead with the shutdown and warned that “the economy is falling apart”.

“Resorting to shutting down services as an expression of disagreement with the amount the government is offering the industry as relief support does nothing for the industry.”

He added, “We find this action rather unfortunate and counterproductive. A service shutdown will not only negatively affect the working class, but will worsen the devastation of the industry.”

Santaco issued a warning against taxi operators who blockade roads.