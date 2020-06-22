Mixed responses flood social media as scores respond to taxi strike
The taxi strike has received a mixed bag of reactions on social media as some say the government has done its best to support the industry, while other accuse the operators of “bullying” commuters.
The SA National Taxi Association (Santaco) in Gauteng decided to shut down in protest against the government’s R1.135bn relief fund.
Industry representatives said the proposed relief fund was “significantly less” than what they need. On Monday, Santaco said R20,000 per vehicle would have been a fair amount.
On Sunday, minister of transport Fikile Mbalula addressed provincial MECs on the taxi relief fund and admitted that R1.135bn is not enough to cover lockdown losses, but maintained that there was no more money available for the taxi industry. He urged Santaco not to go ahead with the shutdown and warned that “the economy is falling apart”.
“Resorting to shutting down services as an expression of disagreement with the amount the government is offering the industry as relief support does nothing for the industry.”
He added, “We find this action rather unfortunate and counterproductive. A service shutdown will not only negatively affect the working class, but will worsen the devastation of the industry.”
Santaco issued a warning against taxi operators who blockade roads.
We condemn blocking of roads and intimidation of people. We urge SANTACO Gauteng and the general taxi industry to demonstrate a peaceful shutdown.— SANTACO (@SA_Taxis) June 22, 2020
This is what South Africans have to say:
#Taxistrike— S h a d ⭕ w (@iamShandu) June 21, 2020
EMPLOYEE : Boss I can't make it to work today,there's taxi strike😩
EMPLOYER : on your c.v you wrote running as a hobby, see you at work. pic.twitter.com/wkp8tnmJRR
I just wish one day as commuters we can partner with government or companies and organize a strike for a day or week, where no commuter will use public taxi...— It's not Mr Zwane, It's Mr Zwyne (@Mangethe95) June 21, 2020
There's something we have to teach these taxi associations
#Taxistrike pic.twitter.com/CjEU9Zwz7D
Government is always pumping billions tryna rescue https://t.co/A1MSrXD2GP.— Qeda Xhakaza (@QedaZA) June 22, 2020
Why is to so hard to pump billions in supporting black owned businesses?#Taxistrike
Gauteng is back to level 5 lockdown #Taxistrike pic.twitter.com/IOoAFlcT04— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) June 22, 2020
Stop spreading the misinformation that taxis don't pay tax.— A Black Woman 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 (@SneKhumaloSA) June 22, 2020
It's not true.
It's inconvenient that they are striking but I'm glad they are holding the govt accountable.
Govt has paid out billions to white industries, why not to this solely Black one?
Uphi u 500B?#Taxistrike
Why are buses being stopped? Are they striking against government or the commuters? Those that have alternatives must be allowed to go to work. We can't have another reason for retrenchment. #Taxistrike— ✞ Nɷŋtىɩkҽɭҽɭɷ ♡ (@_LeloDlamini) June 22, 2020
@PresidencyZA— Annoyed (@Annoyed97295493) June 22, 2020
Do not give them another cent... they are ungrateful.
Abusing their position... I hope one day we can eradicate taxi’s and have a better public transport network.#DoNotSupport #TaxiStrike
#Taxistrike mxm spoiled brats.. why are they striking? This pandemic messed up the whole world. nothing is normal, everything is just south...but here they are, striking. FOH..— TerryAestheticsFitness 🇿🇦 (@iam_tct) June 22, 2020
You know who really suffers?— Natasha (@dramadelinquent) June 21, 2020
Those people who have unreasonable employers!#Taxistrike