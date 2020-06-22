South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Failure to wear a mask should be a punishable offence, say medic

More than 50 countries have made failure to wear a mask a punishable offence but SA has not, electing only to make masks compulsory in public spaces.

22 June 2020 - 07:10 By TimesLIVE
A woman wearing a face mask and protective glasses observes the partial solar eclipse at the Temple of Heaven park, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China June 21, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

22 June 2020 - 06:30

Medic shares woes of it not being illegal to not wear a mask in SA

Medics who have spent their last few weeks dealing with gravely ill patients suffering from Covid-19 have expressed their desire to make it a criminal offence for any person to be caught in public without a mask.

22 June 2020 - 06:00

Food prices will fall as country's economy recovers from Covid-19, says Competition Commission

The Competition Commission says it expects food prices to fall and has vowed to monitor retailers to make sure savings are passed on to consumers.

The commission’s acting spokesperson, Siyabulela Makunga, said the commission had been vigilant in responding to consumer complaints of price increases for essential food products.

Makunga said market factors, including the rand’s 25% depreciation in March, initially pushed food prices up during the lockdown, but these were now being reversed.

22 June 2020 - 05:00

Five stories you must read on dexamethasone, the Covid-19 'miracle drug'

Dexamethasone, a steroid drug manufactured in SA, has been dominating news headlines after a UK study revealed its effects in reducing deaths among critically ill Covid-19 patients.

