COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Failure to wear a mask should be a punishable offence, say medic
More than 50 countries have made failure to wear a mask a punishable offence but SA has not, electing only to make masks compulsory in public spaces.
22 June 2020 - 06:30
Medics who have spent their last few weeks dealing with gravely ill patients suffering from Covid-19 have expressed their desire to make it a criminal offence for any person to be caught in public without a mask.
22 June 2020 - 06:00
Food prices will fall as country's economy recovers from Covid-19, says Competition Commission
The Competition Commission says it expects food prices to fall and has vowed to monitor retailers to make sure savings are passed on to consumers.
The commission’s acting spokesperson, Siyabulela Makunga, said the commission had been vigilant in responding to consumer complaints of price increases for essential food products.
Makunga said market factors, including the rand’s 25% depreciation in March, initially pushed food prices up during the lockdown, but these were now being reversed.
22 June 2020 - 05:00
Five stories you must read on dexamethasone, the Covid-19 'miracle drug'
Dexamethasone, a steroid drug manufactured in SA, has been dominating news headlines after a UK study revealed its effects in reducing deaths among critically ill Covid-19 patients.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 34 452 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 4 621 new cases of #COVID19. Regrettably, we report 53 more #COVID19 related deaths; 27 from the WC, 17 from EC , 8 from GP and 1 from KZN. We send our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/NKdovRoiJH— NICD (@nicd_sa) June 21, 2020