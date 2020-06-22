COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Failure to wear a mask should be a punishable offence, say medic

22 June 2020 - 06:00

Food prices will fall as country's economy recovers from Covid-19, says Competition Commission

The Competition Commission says it expects food prices to fall and has vowed to monitor retailers to make sure savings are passed on to consumers.

The commission’s acting spokesperson, Siyabulela Makunga, said the commission had been vigilant in responding to consumer complaints of price increases for essential food products.

Makunga said market factors, including the rand’s 25% depreciation in March, initially pushed food prices up during the lockdown, but these were now being reversed.