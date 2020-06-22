South Africa

R500 Bushiri hand sanitiser is 'fake', says church

22 June 2020 - 10:33 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering denies the church is selling sanitisers bearing his image.
Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering denies the church is selling sanitisers bearing his image.
Image: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri via Facebook

Sheperd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church has denied that it is selling hand sanitiser for R500.

The leader of the ECG church made the top trending list after a post of hand sanitisers with his image was circulated on social media.

The post claimed the sanitiser was “very effective” and contained “80% Holy Spirit and 20% alcohol”.

Church spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said the post was “completely fake”.

“The church is not selling this sanitiser, or any sanitiser for that matter. Church merchandise is sold through church channels, and this can be verified,” Nyondo said on the church's website.

Nyondo said all church apparel was posted only through the official church channels. He called on the public to report anyone spreading news or selling products using ECG's name.

“We would like to appeal to the public to report this to the church or the nearest police station,” he said.

POLL | Bushiri charges followers R80 to 'praise' via his new app - will you join?

Distance is not a factor for Enlightened Christian Gathering.
News
2 months ago

Food donation by Bushiri causes tension between ANC and EFF in Mpumalanga

After being threatened with arrest and turned away from delivering food parcels at Emalahleni a week ago, Enlightened Christian Gathering leader, ...
News
1 month ago

'Unwise' to open churches just yet, says SA Catholic Bishops Conference

Many Catholic churches across SA did not open their doors on Sunday, with the parent body, the SA Catholic Bishops Conference, saying it was "unwise ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Orange overalls await EFF leaders, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad' South Africa
  2. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  3. Former VBS boss Robert Madzonga celebrates as arrests skip him News
  4. Iconic hotels Mount Grace in Magaliesburg & Durban's Edward to close South Africa
  5. Murder accused was 'boyhood friends' with Tshegofatso Pule's lover News

Latest Videos

Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
X