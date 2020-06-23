South Africa

Business rescue plan for Comair delayed as practitioners seek funding

23 June 2020 - 13:14 By ERNEST MABUZA
Business rescue practitioners for Comair, which operates British Airways and kulula.com flights, have asked for an extension until next week to publish a business rescue plan.
Business rescue practitioners for Comair, which operates British Airways and kulula.com flights, have asked for an extension until next week to publish a business rescue plan.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE/Sunday Times

The business rescue practitioners of Comair have asked for an extension until next Tuesday before they publish a business rescue plan.

The practitioners requested the postponement because they are in discussions with potential funders, and this has resulted in a non-binding expression of interest for cash funding.

On June 2 the practitioners said they were in discussions with funders to recapitalise the airline in order to resume domestic passenger operations by November 1.

They said more than 30 potential funders had been contacted and discussions were being held with six.

“Now that an expression of interest has been received, a due diligence investigation and further negotiations will take place. The practitioners require that a binding offer be made so sufficient details of this can be included in the business rescue plan,” Comair said.

Comair, which operates British Airways flights in SA and kulula, entered business rescue on May 5.

The practitioners, Shaun Collyer and Richard Ferguson, had originally aimed to publish the plan on June 9 but then asked for this to be extended until Tuesday.

“The practitioners have asked creditors to extend the publication date for the business rescue plan for a week until June 30 2020 while talks continue.”

MORE

Comair business rescue practitioners seek extension before presenting plan

Comair’s business rescue practitioners on Friday asked creditors for a short extension for the publication of the business rescue plan.
News
2 weeks ago

Comair 'unlikely to start operating until November'

Although domestic flights have been opened up under level 3 of the lockdown, Comair says it is unlikely to take to the skies again until November.
News
2 weeks ago

'Reasonable prospects' that Comair can be saved, say rescue practitioners

Comair's business rescue practitioners believe there are reasonable prospects for the airline to be saved.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  2. Former VBS boss Robert Madzonga celebrates as arrests skip him News
  3. Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA South Africa
  4. WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer ... South Africa
  5. Orange overalls await EFF leaders, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad' South Africa

Latest Videos

Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
'We are fighting two pandemics': Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
X