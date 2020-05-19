South Africa

'Reasonable prospects' that Comair can be saved, say rescue practitioners

19 May 2020 - 15:41 By ERNEST MABUZA
A Kulula aircraft operated by Comair. Business rescue practitioners held their first formal meetings on Monday with creditors and employees.
A Kulula aircraft operated by Comair. Business rescue practitioners held their first formal meetings on Monday with creditors and employees.
Image: Sunday Times

Comair's business rescue practitioners believe there are reasonable prospects for the airline to be saved.

One of the practitioners, Shaun Collyer, said this on Monday as he and fellow practitioner Richard Ferguson held the first formal meetings with creditors and employees after the company entered business rescue on May 5.

Collyer said he based his statement on several facts:

  • Comair's assets exceed its liabilities;
  • the airline is a critical infrastructure asset for SA; and
  • it is competitively well-placed, enjoying a 39% market share for domestic travel.

The company also enjoys significant goodwill and a long-standing reputation in the travel community and with the public and customers, he added.

Comair goes into business rescue, doesn't expect to fly until October or November

Comair, which operates Kulula and British Airways, on Tuesday announced it would go into business rescue to "safeguard" the interests of the company ...
News
2 weeks ago

He said Comair was not factually insolvent as it has R7.42bn in assets on its balance sheet, compared to liabilities of R5.48bn. Instead it was considered financially distressed, because there was insufficient cash to pay ongoing costs and obligations and — with flights grounded for an uncertain period — no opportunity to generate revenue.

In the meeting with creditors, Collyer said Comair had reported a half-year loss of R564m for the first quarter of 2020. This included R790m that was unrecoverable after SAA entered business rescue in early December 2019. The money was for outstanding payments still owed on a R1.1bn settlement of a Competition Commission complaint.

Collyer said Comair had been unable to operate from March 26 as a result of the lockdown.

“When the government subsequently announced that the lockdown would be lifted in phases, and domestic flights would resume only in phase 2, Comair had no choice but to file for business rescue,” he said.

The next step in the business rescue process is the formation of a creditors’ committee and an employee representatives' committee. A business rescue plan is expected to be published on June 9 and a vote to approve the final plan has been set for June 24.

READ MORE:

Unions reject plan to wind down SAA and offer 49% pay cut for two months

Most unions representing SA Airways' workers have rejected the Business Rescue Practitioners' proposal to wind down the airline
News
1 day ago

Acsa seeks R3bn Covid-19 relief from taxpayers over next three years

Airports Company SA (Acsa) says it needs an injection of R3bn from government over the next three years, citing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic ...
News
5 hours ago

Comair rescue puzzles former CEO Erik Venter

Former CEO believes the airlines balance sheet bodes well for its survival
Business
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  2. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  3. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  4. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producers DMs: 'Well done on ... South Africa
  5. High number of recoveries in Gauteng, with just 54 people in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
X