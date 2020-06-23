South Africa

Man caught on video hitting naked man with bricks charged with attempted murder

23 June 2020 - 16:24 By ERNEST MABUZA
The suspect accused of the attempted murder was due to appear in court in July for allegedly assaulting another victim last month.
The suspect accused of the attempted murder was due to appear in court in July for allegedly assaulting another victim last month.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A man who allegedly assaulted a naked man with a sjambok and bricks on Saturday, in an incident which was captured on video and went viral on social media platforms, appeared in the Taung magistrate's court in North West on Tuesday.

He has been charged with attempted murder.

North West Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena has warned the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

The victim in the incident was accused of stock theft. He is currently in hospital.

After becoming aware of the incident in Lokaleng village, police traced the accused, who handed himself over on Sunday.

The case against the accused, Vuyisile Godhlo, 47, was postponed until Wednesday for a bail application. He will remain in custody.

At the time of his arrest, Godhlo was out on warning and was due to appear in court in July after he allegedly assaulted another man last month in the same village and in the same way he allegedly assaulted the latest victim.

MORE

Man arrested after bodies of a man and a woman found in Benoni

A 44-year-old man was expected to appear in court on Tuesday for the murder of two people at a plot in Benoni, police said.
News
3 hours ago

Woman arrested for murdering her boyfriend in Pretoria

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend in Pretoria, police said on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

Drop in banking crimes, increase in business robberies and burglaries

There has been a decrease in banking related crimes across multiple platforms, the SA Banking Risk Information Centre revealed on Tuesday.
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  2. Former VBS boss Robert Madzonga celebrates as arrests skip him News
  3. Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA South Africa
  4. WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer ... South Africa
  5. It’s boom time on Zim border as locals turn into smugglers South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
X