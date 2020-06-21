Woman arrested for murdering her boyfriend in Pretoria

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend in Pretoria, police said on Sunday.

“After not being able to reach the deceased on his phone, a relative on the night of June 18 went to check on him at his place of residence.

“It is reported that the relative found his brother's girlfriend, the suspect, at the residence while his relative's lifeless body was found under the bed, with injuries on the upper body,” police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said.

Makhubele said police were called to the scene and arrested the woman after she failed to explain what had happened to her 36-year-old boyfriend.

She is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday.