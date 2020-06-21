South Africa

Woman arrested for murdering her boyfriend in Pretoria

21 June 2020 - 11:46 By Iavan Pijoos
Police were called to the scene and arrested the woman after she failed to explain what happened to her 36-year-old boyfriend.
Police were called to the scene and arrested the woman after she failed to explain what happened to her 36-year-old boyfriend.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend in Pretoria, police said on Sunday.

“After not being able to reach the deceased on his phone, a relative on the night of June 18  went to check on him at his place of residence.

“It is reported that the relative found his brother's girlfriend, the suspect, at the residence while his relative's lifeless body was found under the bed, with injuries on the upper body,” police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said.

Makhubele said police were called to the scene and arrested the woman after she failed to explain what had happened to her 36-year-old boyfriend.

She is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday.

MORE

Woman stabbed to death, boyfriend arrested

The country has been rocked by yet another brutal murder of a woman after a 36-year-old man was arrested in Mthatha on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing ...
News
1 week ago

Wife accused of killing husband after catching him with another woman

A mother of two will face a murder charge on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing her husband to death after arriving home to find him with another woman
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Orange overalls await EFF leaders, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad' South Africa
  2. Iconic hotels Mount Grace in Magaliesburg & Durban's Edward to close South Africa
  3. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  4. Supply is just not hitting the spot as thirst for booze spikes Consumer Live
  5. Tshegofatso Pule murder accused has history of brushes with the law South Africa

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X