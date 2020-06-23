South Africa

Murdered KZN woman Thandeka Maphumulo identified by family

23 June 2020 - 16:42 By TimesLIVE
The body of a 26-year-old woman was discovered with multiple stab wounds near the Marianhill toll plaza in KZN. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com Bjoern Wylezich

The body of a KwaZulu-Natal woman discovered near the Marianhill toll plaza at the beginning of June has been identified.

Thandeka Maphumulo, 26, was reported missing by her family in KwaNdengezi, west of Durban, on June 4.

According to police Maphumulo was killed in another area and her body dumped on June 7 on a footpath in Giba Gorge, which is known for mountain biking and trail runs.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police found a body of a woman with multiple stab wounds on the body,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

“The body was found by the member of the community who was coming from work.”

