South Africa

Two men get life behind bars for 'well-orchestrated' Lanseria murder

23 June 2020 - 19:29 By TimesLIVE
Bongani Thabani Ndlovu and Jabulani Meli Dlamini were on Tuesday sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 murder of Ockert Ralph in Lanseria, Johannesburg. File photo.
Bongani Thabani Ndlovu and Jabulani Meli Dlamini were on Tuesday sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 murder of Ockert Ralph in Lanseria, Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Sakhorn Saengtongsamarnsin

Two men were on Tuesday sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ockert Ralph at a plot in Lanseria, Johannesburg, just over two years ago.

Bongani Thabani Ndlovu, 35, and Jabulani Meli Dlamini, 41, were also sentenced to 20 years for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The sentences will run concurrently.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the crimes took place on May 7 2018.

According to the prosecution, Ndlovu and Dlamini trailed Ockert's car after he drew cash at Fourways Mall.

Eastern Cape man sentenced to life in jail for rape

The Bhisho high court has sentenced 38-year-old Melumzi Tom to life imprisonment for rape.
News
2 hours ago

"On arrival at his place of residence, while waiting for the gate to be opened, Ockert was accosted by Ndlovu and Dlamini, knocking on the driver’s window. They thereafter fired shots, fatally wounding Ockert," said Mjonondwane.

"They then proceeded to take cash and some of his belongings, like his bank card. They brazenly continued to make purchases with his bank card. The post-mortem results indicated that the cause of death was due to a penetrating gunshot wound to the chest." 

Just over two weeks later, Saps warrant officer Abie Montwedi tracked Ndlovu and Dlamini to Marshalltown - and the men then fled. They were apprehended later.

Prosecutor Faghre Mohammed said this was a "well-orchestrated crime" and there was no reason to deviate from the prescribed life sentence.

According to Mjonondwane, judge Seun Moshidi said the gravity of the offence and interest of society outweighed the personal circumstances of the accused, "hence the imposition of a custodial sentence of life imprisonment".

READ MORE:

Durban drive-by shooting victims were 'wanted for murder'

Two men who were shot and killed on Monday in a drive-by shooting on the R102 bridge near Duffs Road, north of Durban, were allegedly wanted for ...
News
8 hours ago

Man arrested after bodies of a man and a woman found in Benoni

A 44-year-old man was expected to appear in court on Tuesday for the murder of two people at a plot in Benoni, police said.
News
6 hours ago

Murdered KZN woman Thandeka Maphumulo identified by family

The body of a KwaZulu-Natal woman discovered near the Marianhill toll plaza at the beginning of June has been identified as Thandeka Maphumulo, 26.
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  2. Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA South Africa
  3. Former VBS boss Robert Madzonga celebrates as arrests skip him News
  4. It’s boom time on Zim border as locals turn into smugglers South Africa
  5. WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
X