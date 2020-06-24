Cape Town hospital goes paperless to reduce Covid-19 transmissions

As the Western Cape approaches its Covid-19 infection peak, the province’s biggest hospital, Tygerberg, has ditched its paper-based patient folders for voice and electronic notes.

This in an effort to reduce transmission of the respiratory diseases among healthcare workers.

An ambitious digitisation project of the hospital’s Covid-19 intensive care unit will not only improve the care of seriously ill Covid-19 patients and reduce infection among healthcare workers, but the installation of cameras could potentially allow stable patients to have video calls with their families.

The use of cameras and tablets will not only replace the manual capturing of patient records, but it will also be used to monitor patients’ vitals.

This is the second hospital in the Western Cape that will be going paperless in its Covid-19 units. The new Covid-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre was the first to go paperless when it opened its doors in mid-June.

Prof Jimmy Volmink, Stellenbosch University's dean of medicine and health sciences, said the new system - a joint project the university and the Western Cape health department - would “contribute to improved care for patients with Covid-19 as well as a safer working environment for healthcare workers in the ICU environment”.

Volmink said the multimillion-rand investment, which has been made possible by a grant from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, “will be felt long after the current pandemic has abated”.