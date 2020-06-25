South Africa

Life Healthcare probes claim of 'lost' corpse which turned up in a funeral parlour

25 June 2020 - 11:22 By MFUNDO PILISO and BONGANI FUZILE
Life St Dominic's Hospital in East London has launched an internal investigation into alleged mismanagement of a patient.
Life St Dominic's Hospital in East London has launched an internal investigation into alleged mismanagement of a patient.
Image: Supplied

Life Healthcare is investigating how a corpse was allegedly removed from St Dominic's Hospital in East London and taken to a funeral parlour without the dead man's family knowing.

The Malgas family, of Highgate in the city, is also demanding answers on how Lulamile Ezra Malgas could be classified as a coloured person when he was black.

Malgas's brother-in-law, Lonwabo Yiliwe, put it bluntly: “He walked into St Dominic's alive and the next day they lost his corpse.”

He said Malgas went to the hospital during the day on Saturday complaining of body pains.  

“The family was communicating with him until he was admitted. The next morning [Sunday], we received a call at 7.15am to say he had died. Less than an hour later we were told the hospital could not find his corpse. Later we were told it had been taken to a funeral parlour,” Yiliwe said.

Cape Town hospital goes paperless to reduce Covid-19 transmissions

As the Western Cape approaches its Covid-19 infection peak, the province’s biggest hospital, Tygerberg, has ditched its paper-based patient folders ...
News
1 day ago

Malgas's wife, Margaret, said the family was incensed by what happened on Saturday. 

“On the same day that he was admitted, a nurse called me to say he was taken to the ICU. But later she called to say he was in St Joseph's ward. The next thing we heard was that he had died," she said.

When the family went to the hospital after being alerted to his death on Sunday morning, they said no-one could tell them where the corpse was. Eventually they were told it had been  removed by Mandrin Funeral Parlour, based in Buffalo Flats, they said.

“Who released his body to this company? They call us at 7am and the next hour the body has been removed. I am so disappointed by what this hospital has done. We are mourning and they do this?” Margaret said.

Zimbabwe's hospitals 'overwhelmed' as health workers' strike enters second week

The strike by doctors and nurses in Zimbabwe - now entering its second week - is crippling the country's fight against Covid-19.
News
2 days ago

Yiliwe said when the family arrived, Malgas was already in a coffin. 

"The coffin's lid was not even closing properly and they were ready to move him. I asked them who gave them the corpse, at whose authorisation. They would not answer.” 

Life Healthcare's regional manager executive for the Border-Kei region, Bruce Janssens, said the group was aware of the complaint and an internal investigation had been launched.

"The findings of the investigation will be discussed directly with the family. We are therefore not in a position to comment on the details at this time," said Janssens.

Dion Blignaut, of Mandrin Funeral Parlour, also declined to comment.

"We have no comment on this matter, as you should contact St Dominic's Hospital regarding ... the late Mr Malgas," said Blignaut.

MORE

Missing East London mom found dead, taxi driver arrested

An East London taxi driver has been arrested after his ex-girlfriend was stabbed to death.
News
1 week ago

Covid-19 forces closure of 20 schools in Buffalo City

Twenty schools in Buffalo City have been forced to close in the first week of the government's ambitious plan to return pupils to class.
News
1 week ago

168 staff and patients infected at Gauteng mental health facilities

Gauteng health authorities are monitoring Covid-19 cases at mental health facilities across the province where 168 staff and patients have tested ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. It’s boom time on Zim border as locals turn into smugglers South Africa
  2. Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA South Africa
  3. ‘I’m running late,’ last message of man found dead at Midrand restaurant South Africa
  4. WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer ... South Africa
  5. Durban drive-by shooting victims were 'wanted for murder' South Africa

Latest Videos

No towels, no saunas: A glimpse inside what the 'new normal’ for gyms will be
Unpacking Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget speech
X