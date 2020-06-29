Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church

Congregants are heartbroken by the death of a pastor who hanged himself at a church in Gauteng.

Henk Calitz, 40, from the Reformed Church in Carletonville on the West Rand, was known as a sociable, caring member of the community. He had been helping his community through the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The father of five took his life last Friday.

Wouter van Wyk, spokesperson for the church, said his body was found in the church hall by a member of the congregation.

“It was a really big shock. He has been a steady minister and did great work. He never reached out to the church for support, which is a pity. There has never been a single complaint that could have warned us.

“He was a nice guy, a good hockey player. He also got involved in coaching hockey, an outgoing and sociable person. He was involved in charity work,” said Van Wyk.