South Africa

SA has over 6,000 new Covid-19 cases, half coming from Gauteng

Western Cape cases up by less than 1,000

29 June 2020 - 22:00 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 6,132 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
SA recorded 6,132 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Image: STR/AFP

South Africa has recorded 6,132 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday - with about half of those cases coming from Gauteng.

The Western Cape, which remains the country's epicentre, recorded less than 1,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national fatalities to 2,529.

The ministry said there were also 73 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, there are now 144,264 cases of the virus in SA. The Western Cape accounts for 61,375 of those cases (up from 60,445 on Monday), Gauteng 39,841 (up from 36,895), and the Eastern Cape 26,195 (up from 25,099).

The figures also revealed that Limpopo became the latest province to pass the 1,000-case mark, meaning that the Northern Cape is the only province not to have reached this grim milestone.

Limpopo had 1,011 cases by Monday, and the Northern Cape 404.

According to the ministry, of the 73 new deaths, 43 were from the Western Cape, 10 from the Eastern Cape, six from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, five from Limpopo, and two from the North West.

The mortality rate is currently at 1.8%, with 70,614 recoveries reported to date - a recovery rate of 48.9%.

The figures are based on 1,596,995 total tests, of which 29,911 were in the most recent 24-hour reporting cycle.

READ MORE:

SA in top 20 of new daily Covid-19 cases as health officials prepare for battle

As SA battles shortages of oxygen and hospital beds, the country's Covid-19 infection rate continues to rise, pushing it into the top 20 of daily ...
News
10 hours ago

Why Gauteng's Covid-19 cases are rising, plea to SA to take precautions

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has appealed to South Africans to not “let their guard down” and to remain focused and disciplined during the fight ...
Politics
15 hours ago

More than 450 KZN health and government workers test positive for Covid-19

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala on Sunday revealed that more than 450 health-care workers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the province
News
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. How to tell the difference between an allergy and Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa
  4. Gauteng in the eye of Covid-19 storm as death bell tolls for SA News
  5. Minister says hubby quit company with govt contract but evidence indicates ... News

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X