South Africa

Limpopo cop caught with thousands of illicit cigarettes

02 July 2020 - 13:05 By Naledi Shange
The police sergeant was in possession of cigarettes worth about R350,000.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

A police officer in uniform was arrested in Polokwane this week, transporting thousands of illicit cigarettes.

The 41-year-old is a sergeant stationed at the Beitbridge border.

“He was apprehended by police members in Polokwane for allegedly being in possession of illicit cigarettes on Tuesday June 30 2020 about 10.30pm, along the N1 road south of Polokwane,” police said.

His colleagues from Polokwane had been patrolling the road near Tweefontein when they stopped the Toyota Hilux bakkie he was travelling in.

“The vehicle was thoroughly searched and 20 boxes of illicit cigarettes with the estimated value of R350,000 were discovered inside the bakkie and confiscated. The member was disarmed and arrested on the spot. The vehicle was also confiscated,” police said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba commended the officers who took action against their colleague.

He stressed that no-one was above the law, calling on police officers to be exemplary citizens who maintain discipline and integrity and actively participate in rooting out any corrupt activities wherever they are manifested.

