South Africa

Milnerton refinery to launch probe into explosion which left two dead

02 July 2020 - 16:11 By ERNEST MABUZA
Two people were killed and seven injured after an explosion at an oil refinery in Milnerton, Cape Town, in the early hours of Thursday, Astron Energy said.
Two people were killed and seven injured after an explosion at an oil refinery in Milnerton, Cape Town, in the early hours of Thursday, Astron Energy said.
Image: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

Astron Energy said on Thursday it would conduct a full investigation into an explosion at its Milnerton oil refinery which left two dead and seven injured.

“It is with great sadness that Astron Energy can confirm that two Astron employees died in an incident at the company’s Milnerton refinery this morning.

“Seven other individuals were injured, two of whom remain in hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries,” the company said in a statement.

It said all steps were being taken by the company to support the families, friends and colleagues of the two individuals who lost their lives and those who were injured.

“The incident which occurred just after 4am has been contained and the plant is now stable and all work has been stopped.”

Astron Energy said the City of Cape Town fire services and emergency services remained at the scene on Thursday afternoon.

It said there was no danger to surrounding communities and there is no immediate threat to fuel supplies because of the incident.

“This is a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected,” Astron Energy CEO Jonathan Molapo said.

Molapo said the company's priority was to support those affected and to continue to ensure that the plant was completely safe.

“We will conduct a full investigation of the incident,” Molapo said.

Police said two people — a man and a woman — were killed in the explosion.

MORE

Two killed as fire breaks out after explosion at Cape Town refinery

Two people - a man and a woman - were killed and six others injured in an explosion at the Astron oil refinery in Milnerton in the early hours of ...
News
7 hours ago

Alexandra still without power after 'cable thieves' cause explosion

Thousands of residents in Alexandra township in Johannesburg woke up to a second day without power on Thursday as technicians attended to a burnt out ...
News
6 hours ago

Explosive sound rings out before Soshanguve school burns

An administration block at a Soshanguve secondary school was ravaged by a fire on Monday morning
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  2. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa
  3. 'My husband couldn't breathe': Sars employee loses Covid-19 battle after 29 ... South Africa
  4. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  5. 'Please Call Me' creator apologises to Vodacom for 'knee on my neck' tweet South Africa

Latest Videos

Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
X