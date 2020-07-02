Milnerton refinery to launch probe into explosion which left two dead

Astron Energy said on Thursday it would conduct a full investigation into an explosion at its Milnerton oil refinery which left two dead and seven injured.

“It is with great sadness that Astron Energy can confirm that two Astron employees died in an incident at the company’s Milnerton refinery this morning.

“Seven other individuals were injured, two of whom remain in hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries,” the company said in a statement.

It said all steps were being taken by the company to support the families, friends and colleagues of the two individuals who lost their lives and those who were injured.

“The incident which occurred just after 4am has been contained and the plant is now stable and all work has been stopped.”

Astron Energy said the City of Cape Town fire services and emergency services remained at the scene on Thursday afternoon.

It said there was no danger to surrounding communities and there is no immediate threat to fuel supplies because of the incident.

“This is a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected,” Astron Energy CEO Jonathan Molapo said.

Molapo said the company's priority was to support those affected and to continue to ensure that the plant was completely safe.

“We will conduct a full investigation of the incident,” Molapo said.

Police said two people — a man and a woman — were killed in the explosion.