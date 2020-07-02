WATCH LIVE | Gauteng command council provides update on Covid-19 response

There were 36 more deaths related to Covid-19 in Gauteng in the past 24 hours, the provincial health department confirmed on Wednesday.

The provincial death toll as of Tuesday stands at 216, said health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

The cumulative number of infections was 42,881, with 10,534 recoveries recorded.

She said 29,670 people had been traced after coming into contact with those who tested positive for the virus and 18,868 people had completed 14 days of monitoring without showing symptoms of infection.