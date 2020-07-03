South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | When women kill – the terrifying criminal outlier

03 July 2020 - 12:15 By Nicole Engelbrecht
'Blood on her Hands', written by ward winning journalist for the Sunday Times Tanya Farber.
'Blood on her Hands', written by ward winning journalist for the Sunday Times Tanya Farber.
Image: Supplied

Only 5% of all convicted murderers are female - but when women kill the world sits up and takes notice.

Whether our fascination with female killers is based on our assumption of gender roles or we struggle to believe the nurturer has suddenly become a cold-blooded killer, there is no doubt these cases have us questioning everything we thought we knew.

In today’s episode of True Crime South Africa, we interview Tanya Farber, award-winning journalist for the Sunday Times and author of Blood on her Hands.

The book is a collection of the stories of some of South Africa’s most heinous female killers, and Farber provides her insight into the dark minds of these women.

LISTEN TO THE FASCINATING STORY HERE: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

PODCAST | Karabo Mokoena – not just a hashtag

In April 2017, 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena went missing. A few days later her burnt and desecrated body was found in a field. Her boyfriend, Sandile ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | A teenager's deadly secret

On December 3 2001, the body of an unidentified man was found in Moreleta Park, Pretoria. Eighteen months later, a teenager would confess to his ...
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | A teenager's deadly secret - Part 2

True Crime South Africa takes a look at conflicting and controversial evidence in a murder case and asks: Was justice really served?
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  2. Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades South Africa
  3. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  4. Principal of Eastern Cape school where 200 pupils tested positive airlifted to ... South Africa
  5. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X