NHLS axes courier company over Covid-19 test kits found on highway

The services of the courier company responsible for ferrying the Covid-19 test kits that were found on the roadside near East London have been terminated with immediate effect.

In a statement on Thursday, the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) said the actions of the company and its staff were found to be negligent and a risk to human life.

A preliminary investigation was conducted into the incident in which NHLS samples were lost in transit on the N2 highway near Mdantsane, reports HeraldLIVE.

NHLS CEO Dr Kamy Chetty said the loss of the specimens amounted to a violation of patients' rights to protection of their medical records, privacy and confidentiality, and the right to dignity.