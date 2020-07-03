South Africa

SA passes 9,000 Covid-19 cases in single day as deaths climb by 108

03 July 2020 - 20:52 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng accounted for about half of SA's new Covid-19 infections, as SA confirmed more than 9,000 cases in the past 24 hours. File picture.
Gauteng accounted for about half of SA's new Covid-19 infections, as SA confirmed more than 9,000 cases in the past 24 hours. File picture.
Image: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

Gauteng accounted for about half of SA's new Covid-19 infections, as another record high for confirmed cases in a single day was reported on Friday.

The health ministry on Friday said that there were 9,063 new cases of the virus recorded in the past 24 hours — the biggest increase in infections in a single day.

Gauteng accounted for 4,394 of those cases, and now has only about 12,000 fewer cases than the Western Cape, which remains the country's disease epicentre in terms of infections and deaths.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in SA now stands at 177,124.

The ministry also announced that the death toll had increased to 2,952 after 108 Covid-19 related fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours. Of the new cases, three were in the Northern Cape, eight in the Eastern Cape, 29 in the North West, 10 in KwaZulu-Natal and 58 in the Western Cape.

There have also been 86,298 recoveries recorded, a recovery rate of 48.7%.

This was based on 1,745,153 tests across the country, of which 39,025 were reported in the most recent 24-hour cycle.

READ MORE

Another record-breaking day in SA as 8,700 new cases confirmed

South Africa registered another record day of Covid-19 cases, with 8,735 people testing positive in the past 24 hours.
News
22 hours ago

Biggest daily jump as 8,124 new cases of Covid-19 recorded

SA had its biggest ever single-day increase in Covid-19 cases, with the health ministry reporting on Wednesday that 8,124 new infections were ...
News
2 days ago

Public ‘in the dark’ about SA’s Covid-19 hospital nightmare

A medical watchdog warns there aren’t enough ICU beds for current Covid-19 patients, let alone the impending escalation.
News
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  2. Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades South Africa
  3. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  4. Principal of Eastern Cape school where 200 pupils tested positive airlifted to ... South Africa
  5. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X