100 days into lockdown, and Covid-19 will soar - this is what you can expect

As of this morning, on day 100 of SA's lockdown, there were 177,124 cases of Covid-19 recorded across the country, and 2,952 of those have resulted in deaths.

This is a dramatic rise in case numbers, and an indication that the 100-day milestone might have landed at around the same time the peak truly begins.

It was fear about the spread of the highly infectious respiratory illness that prompted the lockdown, with government aiming to "flatten the curve" and buy time for the health-care system to prepare. As cases spike, and hospitals quickly exceed their capacity, the need for this flattening is becoming increasingly clear.

Had the curve not been flattened, the health-care system would have been completely overwhelmed, and it is likely the number of fatalities would be significantly higher.