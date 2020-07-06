Hesitant return to school for three grades in Gauteng
Grade R pupils greet teachers with elbow bumps in Port Elizabeth
On the first day of the return of the second cohort of pupils during the Covid-19 lockdown, mixed results were seen in grades R, 6 and 11 classes.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Monday thanked a class of pupils in Midrand for coming back to school, and thanked them for trusting her department with their safety.
Motshekga addressed a class of grade 11 pupils at Noordwyk Secondary School on Monday, and stressed the need for pupils to always wear their masks, practise social distancing and sanitise all the time.
Motshekga said the use of masks was the first defence to protect them from contracting Covid-19.
“I am just here to thank you for trusting us with your safety. You are coming here to say that you trust us, that we will look after you. We are appealing to you to make it easy for us to look after you. Wear your mask, sanitise and (maintain) social distance,” she said.
At Thohoyandou Primary, only 12 out of 180 grade R pupils arrived.
Principal Livhuwani Ramano, said he had expected the low turnout.
“Most parents were confused as there was some sort of miscommunication on whether grade R will be coming back. I am happy that at least some came back. Hopefully the number will go up tomorrow,” he said.
Ramano said he was happy with the attendance of grade 6 pupils as they had returned in numbers.
“We were expecting 162 grade 6 pupils, and 99 came. It's a good start.”
Ramano said the school was ready to receive its pupils as they have prepared thoroughly.
In Atteridgville, Pretoria, grade 11 pupil Sharon Ndlovu was disappointed when she was turned back on Monday. The 20-year-old said she woke up at 5am to prepare for her day back to school.
“I was so ready to go back to school. On the way we met other pupils going back home. We asked them what was happening and they told us they were turned back,” she said.
Ndlovu said they were told to come back to school on Wednesday.
“When we got to the school we were turned back and told our classrooms were not yet ready,” she said.
Grade R pupils exchanged "elbow greetings" rather than warms hugs with teachers as they filed into Haas Das centre in Port Elizabeth.
Dolly Nel, principal of the Eastern Cape school, said the children would adapt, adding that getting grade Rs back into class was easier than people may think.
“Children are really clever. It may be more difficult for adults. Children follow instructions and adapt easier than we do,” said Nel.
Nel and her staff, who have spent days familiarising themselves with new procedures, briefed the 12 children about what was expected of them.
“We explained about the stripes on the floor for social distancing, and spreading their arms in airplane mode to make sure they have their private space. We told them about keeping their masks and their face shields on, washing hands and sanitising. So far it has been seamless,” she said two hours into the school day. “These children are old enough to understand the virus. They know that germs on the hands enter through your nose, mouth and eyes,” she said.
Instead of four children sharing a desk, only two sit apart at a table.
Break time would be no different to learning time as children would still adhere to social distancing, said Nel.
“You can’t keep the children off the jungle gym. Luckily for us, we have a lot of space and a lot of games. Only four children will be allowed on one jungle gym at a time. They will be sanitised before and after they use the apparatus,” she said.
“It’s play school. They must get exercise, fresh air and sun, as long as it is in a controlled environment.”
The school is expecting 16 more children to return in the next few days.
Nel attributed the absenteeism to transport issues and confusion over government announcements about grade R pupils.
She said they done all they could to alleviate parents' anxiety.
"Any parent will have concern but we have a good relationship with the parents. We have them on a WhatsApp group. We shared pictures from last week of us preparing the school. Throughout the day, we update them via photographs to show how things are going,” she said.
The school has stocked up on face shields and at least two masks per child as back-ups should any be damaged, lost or left at home.
In a media briefing on Sunday, Motshekga said the basic education department will open schools only if they have supplies of personal protective equipment, if screening and social distancing is in place, if there is water supply and toilets are working.
The department expects 124,911 grade R pupils, 212,271 grade 6 pupils and 159,345 grade 11 pupils to return to school this week.
This is in addition to the 180,951 grade 7 pupils and 106,646 grade 12 pupils who returned last month.