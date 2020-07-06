Hesitant return to school for three grades in Gauteng

On the first day of the return of the second cohort of pupils during the Covid-19 lockdown, mixed results were seen in grades R, 6 and 11 classes.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Monday thanked a class of pupils in Midrand for coming back to school, and thanked them for trusting her department with their safety.

Motshekga addressed a class of grade 11 pupils at Noordwyk Secondary School on Monday, and stressed the need for pupils to always wear their masks, practise social distancing and sanitise all the time.

Motshekga said the use of masks was the first defence to protect them from contracting Covid-19.

“I am just here to thank you for trusting us with your safety. You are coming here to say that you trust us, that we will look after you. We are appealing to you to make it easy for us to look after you. Wear your mask, sanitise and (maintain) social distance,” she said.

At Thohoyandou Primary, only 12 out of 180 grade R pupils arrived.

Principal Livhuwani Ramano, said he had expected the low turnout.

“Most parents were confused as there was some sort of miscommunication on whether grade R will be coming back. I am happy that at least some came back. Hopefully the number will go up tomorrow,” he said.

Ramano said he was happy with the attendance of grade 6 pupils as they had returned in numbers.

“We were expecting 162 grade 6 pupils, and 99 came. It's a good start.”

Ramano said the school was ready to receive its pupils as they have prepared thoroughly.