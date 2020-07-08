ATM queue? Use supermarket till to pay cash into your bank account

Supermarkets are taking their next step towards replacing automated teller machines (ATMs) by accepting cash deposits at tills.

Customers from most banks can deposit up to R5,000 at a cost of R19.95 per transaction, Pick n Pay announced on Wednesday.

More than R36bn in cash was withdrawn at Pick n Pay tills in 2019, and the supermarket group said cash deposits could be made at more than 1,700 stores nationwide.

“Deposits at till points will provide easy access for customers who don’t have a bank branch or ATM in their area," said chief information officer Richard van Rensburg.