Cape Point section of Table Mountain National Park open for self-drives

08 July 2020 - 11:48 By Ernest Mabuza
The Cape Point section of Table Mountain National Park is now open for self-drives.
Image: Claire Keeton

Self-drive excursions for day visitors will be permitted at the Cape of Good Hope section of Table Mountain National Park from Wednesday.

“We appreciate that after three months of confinement, people are keen to engage with nature - and the excitement shown by enquiries from our loyal visitors is encouraging,” said South African National Parks (SANParks) CEO Fundisile Mketeni.

SANParks said the opening of national parks for self-drive excursions was done under the strictest health protocols to safeguard staff and visitors.

In this section of the park, commonly known as Cape Point, a maximum of 250 vehicles will be allowed in each day.

However, no more than 75 vehicles will be allowed in at any given time.

Daily operating hours are between 8am and 4pm.

“A Covid-19 health related questionnaire to be completed upon arrival at the gates, as well as mandatory temperature screenings will be done by our staff. Visitors with a temperature screening of 37.4°C and above will not be allowed access.

“Wearing of face masks is compulsory. No mask, no entry.”

SANParks said permitted activities include self-drive vehicles, limited to three people per vehicle of the same household, and motorbikes limited to one person per bike.

Activities such as surfing, cycling, fishing, hiking, walking, trail running, launching of vessels, braaing and picnicking are not permitted.

“We encourage our guests to adhere to the speed limits and stop only to take pictures from their vehicles and only in designated areas.”

