Cape Point section of Table Mountain National Park open for self-drives

Self-drive excursions for day visitors will be permitted at the Cape of Good Hope section of Table Mountain National Park from Wednesday.

“We appreciate that after three months of confinement, people are keen to engage with nature - and the excitement shown by enquiries from our loyal visitors is encouraging,” said South African National Parks (SANParks) CEO Fundisile Mketeni.

SANParks said the opening of national parks for self-drive excursions was done under the strictest health protocols to safeguard staff and visitors.

In this section of the park, commonly known as Cape Point, a maximum of 250 vehicles will be allowed in each day.

However, no more than 75 vehicles will be allowed in at any given time.

Daily operating hours are between 8am and 4pm.