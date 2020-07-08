South Africa

Grandmother and two children found murdered in Limpopo home

08 July 2020 - 07:35 By Iavan Pijoos
Police said neighbours raised the alarm after they did not see any movement around the house in Maokeng village.
Image: Supplied

A 67-year-old woman and her two grandchildren were found  murdered at their home in a village in Limpopo on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said neighbours of the woman raised the alarm after they did not see any movement around the house in Maokeng village.

Mojapelo said calls to the family also went unanswered.

“They went to investigate and that’s when the gruesome discovery was made,” he said.

On arrival, police found the three bodies with wounds lying in a pool of blood, Mojapelo said.

The 29-year-old mother of the two children, aged six and nine, was not at home during the attack.

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that the assailant might have committed these horrendous deeds during the night on Monday or in the early hours of Tuesday morning.”

The motive for the murder was not known. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact Warrant Officer Albert Manaka on 082 414 6634, the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

