South Africa

Mother's throat slit after three knife-wielding men invade KZN farm

06 July 2020 - 10:45 By Lwandile Bhengu
Two children were unharmed and a husband was treated in hospital after three men murdered a KwaZulu-Natal wife and mother on the family's farm. File photo.
Two children were unharmed and a husband was treated in hospital after three men murdered a KwaZulu-Natal wife and mother on the family's farm. File photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a 26-year-old woman was killed during a brutal attack on Ayoobs Farm in the midlands on Saturday.

According to police, three unknown suspects entered the home in Weenen and demanded money from the husband. The mother and her two small children are said to have rushed to the kitchen after hearing the shouting. The men then held the husband and children at knife point before taking the woman into a bathroom.

"The 26-year-old woman was found inside the bathroom with her throat slit. She was certified dead at the scene, " said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said nothing was taken from the house, the children were unharmed and the husband was treated in hospital for his injuries.

MORE

Two children shot during Limpopo farm attack

Two children were shot and injured during a farm robbery in Limpopo, police said on Sunday.
News
2 weeks ago

Suspect to appear in court for alleged murder of North West teacher

A 40-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Mogwase magistrate's court on Monday for the alleged murder of a young North West teacher, ...
News
2 days ago

KZN police nab suspect for murder and rape of pregnant woman found on cliff

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a seven months pregnant woman, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  3. Five suspects nabbed for R5.7m UIF fraud in predawn raid by Hawks South Africa
  4. Gauteng Covid-19 SOS: province pleads for hard lockdown regulations to curb ... News
  5. Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades South Africa

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X