South Africa

Woman, 70, and grandson critical after 'shovel attack' during home invasion

07 July 2020 - 12:59 By Iavan Pijoos
The victims were beaten with shovels by their attackers. Stock image.
The victims were beaten with shovels by their attackers. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Bjoern Wylezich

A 70-year-old woman and her 11-year-old grandson were left for dead after being bludgeoned in their faces with shovels during a home invasion in Florida, Johannesburg, early on Tuesday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the property after 8am and found the two victims in a critical condition.

“Both patients were in a critical condition after they were hit in the face several times with shovels by a group of unknown men,” Meiring said in a statement. “Medics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care.”

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said he was waiting for more information about the incident.

MORE

Mother's throat slit after three knife-wielding men invade KZN farm

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a 26-year-old woman was killed during a brutal attack on Ayoobs Farm in the Midlands on ...
News
1 day ago

Two children shot during Limpopo farm attack

Two children were shot and injured during a farm robbery in Limpopo, police said on Sunday.
News
2 weeks ago

Woman, accused of being a witch, 'killed by mob' in Port Elizabeth

The brutally beaten body of a woman has been found in Wells Estate, near Motherwell in Port Elizabeth, with police now on the hunt for her attackers.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. Gauteng Covid-19 SOS: province pleads for hard lockdown regulations to curb ... News
  3. Why basic education minister made U-turn on return to class News
  4. Probe called into R4.8m Covid info campaign News
  5. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X