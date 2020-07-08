Judge releases waste pickers after three months in jail for breaking lockdown rules

Two men arrested for collecting and recycling waste during lockdown in Tshwane were released from Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre on Tuesday after spending three months in prison.

Justice Shabangu and George Mphotshe were arrested on April 7 for continuing to work under lockdown level 5 restrictions which stated that everyone should stay home unless they were providing an essential service.

In a virtual hearing on Tuesday, judge Brenda Neukircher of the North Gauteng High Court declared the detention of the reclaimers unlawful and unconstitutional and ordered that they be released immediately.

On June 29, Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), representing the two men, submitted an urgent application to the court to have their detention declared unlawful and the men released.

Shabangu and Mphotshe live in an informal settlement called Mushroomville where most residents work as reclaimers - people who informally collect and sell recyclable materials.