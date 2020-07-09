South Africa

Fever and high blood sugar force Covid-positive Alan Winde to scrap news conference

09 July 2020 - 11:28 By TimesLIVE
Western Cape premier Alan Winde working from his home, where he in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.
Image: Twitter/Alan Winde

Western Cape premier Alan Winde postponed a Covid-19 media conference on Thursday, a day after announcing he had contracted the virus.

"The premier has taken the decision to rest at home, on the advice of his doctor, with a slight fever as a result of Covid-19,” said Winde's spokesperson, Bianca Capazorio.

“As he has type 2 diabetes, the premier is monitoring himself closely. His blood glucose levels were also higher than usual this morning, determining the decision to take due precautions and rest.”

Winde has conducted Microsoft Teams media conferences weekly for several months during the coronavirus outbreak.

Having previously spent two periods in quarantine at home after being exposed to infected people, Winde said on Wednesday that he was in self-isolation for 14 days after receiving a positive test result.

“Given my risk category, I will be carefully monitoring my health to make sure that any change is picked up quickly,” he said.

The premier is among the 16,750 active Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape. As of Wednesday, the province had confirmed 72,808 cases, with 53,881 recoveries and 2,177 deaths.

