Prof Abdool Karim on smoking, eating out & school: 'Everything we do seems contradictory'

On smoking and Covid-19, Abdool Karim maintained that smokers are at “higher risk”.

“There are two studies, both from China, that looked at smokers and how they do in response to Covid-19, and what they showed was that smokers have a worse outcome. They have a higher death rate than non-smokers. In fact, it's quite substantially higher. The issue of smoking means that when they get this immune response in their lungs, they go into distress much more quickly and they have more difficulty recovering — they die more.”

Speaking about the number of infections and deaths, Abdool Karim insisted the numbers about SA and Covid-19 are as predicted.

“On Easter Monday I shared with the country what our situation was and what I said would occur. We had done well early on in flattening the curve but I said there is a difficult truth that I have to share with you. And that difficult truth is that as we release restrictions, the epidemic will come back.”

He also addressed the denialists, laughing it off by saying, “I've been through this before. I was there at the start of HIV. People came up with every conspiracy theory you want. You just have to expect that there will be those who will do that.”

Abdool Karim said though the reality is that most patients who get coronavirus will recover, with the number of people who will get it, even though it's a small proportion, the number of deaths remains high.