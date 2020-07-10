South Africa

Eskom warns load-shedding can be implemented at any time

10 July 2020 - 07:20 By Iavan Pijoos
Eskom said three units were expected to return to service during the course of Friday.
Eskom said three units were expected to return to service during the course of Friday.
Image: Eskom

Eskom on Friday morning warned that load-shedding could be implemented at any time during the course of the day.

The power utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said nothing was “guaranteed” when it came to the power stations.

“For the past two days we have just been scraping through not having to implement load-shedding,” he told eNCA on Friday morning.

Mantshantsha said they were expecting three units to return during the day on Friday.

“Load-shedding could be implemented at short notice any time during the course of the day. We are hard at work to avoid that and evening peak load-shedding.”

Eskom implemented load reduction in several areas on Thursday, which Mantshantsha said was meant to protect the equipment. 

However, he said load reduction does not get implemented once load-shedding has been declared.

“In the absence of load-shedding we will continue to implement load reduction in the high density residential areas of Gauteng to prevent equipment from exploding and overloading.”

MORE

We've avoided load-shedding for Thursday, says Eskom

Power utility Eskom said on Thursday that it had avoided the need for load-shedding due to low energy demand.
News
11 hours ago

Electricity grid stable after coming under 'severe pressure': Eskom

Eskom said the national electricity grid was stable on Monday evening after warning earlier that it had come under “severe pressure”.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gale blows over truck as storm hits Western Cape South Africa
  3. Nasa astronaut shares stunning aerial pictures of Cape Town, Pretoria and ... South Africa
  4. Shack with a swimming pool and a Table Mountain view South Africa
  5. WATCH | Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X