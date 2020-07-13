'You were fearless in tackling real issues': tributes pour in for Zindzi Mandela

Fearless. A soldier. A truth speaker.

These are some of the words used to describe Zindziswa "Zindzi" Mandela after news of her death was confirmed on Monday.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's former spokesperson, Zodwa Zane, said Mandela died suddenly in a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mandela was SA's ambassador in Denmark and the younger daughter of late former president Nelson Mandela and the late struggle icon Madikizela-Mandela.

News of her death has sent shockwaves around the country, with many paying tribute to Mandela and sharing memories of her.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.