South Africa

'You were fearless in tackling real issues': tributes pour in for Zindzi Mandela

13 July 2020 - 11:49 By Jessica Levitt
Tributes have been pouring in for Zindzi Mandela, who died in the early hours of Monday morning.
Tributes have been pouring in for Zindzi Mandela, who died in the early hours of Monday morning.
Image: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

Fearless. A soldier. A truth speaker.

These are some of the words used to describe Zindziswa "Zindzi" Mandela after news of her death was confirmed on Monday.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's former spokesperson, Zodwa Zane, said Mandela died suddenly in a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mandela was SA's ambassador in Denmark and the younger daughter of late former president Nelson Mandela and the late struggle icon Madikizela-Mandela.

News of her death has sent shockwaves around the country, with many paying tribute to Mandela and sharing memories of her.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg

SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, has died, a close family member has confirmed
News
5 hours ago

IN PICTURES | The life and turbulent times of Zindzi Mandela

SA's ambassador to Denmark and daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Zindziswa “Zindzi” Nobutho ...
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday South Africa
  3. Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  5. New laws gazetted to enforce Ramaphosa's 'immediate' alcohol ban South Africa

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X