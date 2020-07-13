Zindzi Mandela dies, aged 59

SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindziswa “Zindzi” Nobutho Mandela, has died, a close family member has confirmed.

The mother of four is the youngest daughter of the late former statesman Nelson Mandela and the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

International and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said she had learnt of the death with shock. Expressing deep condolences to the Mandela family, friends and colleagues, Pandor said: “Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well.”

Madikizela-Mandela's former spokesperson Zodwa Zane confirmed Zindzi's passing, telling TimesLIVE that the Mandela family were going to issue a statement later in the day.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa on Monday described Zindzi as a “fighter” who had fought from the early days of her life.

Holomisa told TimesLIVE that Zindzi was very close to her late mother.

“We will also remember her during the time when she was campaigning for [Nelson] Mandela to be released. She was vocal.

“My condolences to the family and her children and sisters.”

Zindzi and her sister Zenani grew up in the forefront of the anti-apartheid struggle as their mother fought both the state and economic hardship as a single mother while their father was incarcerated.