Zindzi Mandela defends Chirwa: 'Part of Mandela’s legacy is that he married a so-called foreigner'
SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, has defended EFF MP Naledi Chirwa from “ignorant allegations” about her nationality.
This after a Twitter thread at the weekend alleged Chirwa was not a South African citizen.
Chirwa responded, to a followercalled the claim an “hallucination” that got saying it got “10/10 for humour”.
Mandela slammed the allegations, saying questioning Chirwa's nationality suggested many were “ignorant about the 'scramble for Africa'".
She added that “we are far from mental emancipation”.
We respect your views mama zinzi but we will protect the legacy of Mandela against foreigners ..Chirwa is a foreigner mama and she will never lead us and you people on top becareful we will take this to the streets serious— JOHN JEREMIAH LENGISI (@ProphetResults) March 9, 2020
In another tweet, Mandela slammed a Twitter user who said he would do anything to protect the legacy of [former president Nelson] Mandela “against foreigners like Chirwa”.
“Part of Mandela's legacy is that he married a so-called foreigner, Mama Graca Machel, who I very proudly call mom. Sdenge,” said Mandela.
Part of Mandela's legacy is that he married a so called foreigner, #MamaGracaMachel who I very proudly call Mom. Sdenge. https://t.co/jUOcx5NRR4— Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) March 9, 2020
Her comments came after EFF leader Julius Malema supported Chirwa. In a social media post at the weekend, Malema wrote: “Naledi Chirwa is us, and we will defend her with everything.”
The party's former spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, added: “Naledi Chirwa ngowethu ... Siyavuma.”