Politics

Zindzi Mandela defends Chirwa: 'Part of Mandela’s legacy is that he married a so-called foreigner'

10 March 2020 - 08:48 By Unathi Nkanjeni
SA ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela.
SA ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela.
Image: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, has defended EFF MP Naledi Chirwa from “ignorant allegations” about her nationality.

This after a Twitter thread at the weekend alleged Chirwa was not a South African citizen.

Chirwa  responded, to a followercalled the claim an “hallucination” that got saying it got “10/10 for humour”.

Mmusi Maimane defends EFF’s Naledi Chirwa: 'This conspiracy smacks of Afrophobia'

Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also defended Chirwa
Politics
22 hours ago

Mandela slammed the allegations, saying questioning Chirwa's nationality suggested many were “ignorant about the 'scramble for Africa'".

She added that “we are far from mental emancipation”.

In another tweet, Mandela slammed a Twitter user who said he would do anything to protect the legacy of [former president Nelson] Mandela “against foreigners like Chirwa”.

“Part of Mandela's legacy is that he married a so-called foreigner, Mama Graca Machel, who I very proudly call mom. Sdenge,” said Mandela.

Her comments came after EFF leader Julius Malema supported Chirwa. In a social media post at the weekend, Malema wrote: “Naledi Chirwa is us, and we will defend her with everything.”

The party's former spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, added: “Naledi Chirwa ngowethu ... Siyavuma.” 

Zindzi Mandela ‘heartbroken’ about ANC’s ‘defence’ of FW de Klerk

SA's ambassador to Denmark has condemned the ANC for 'defending' former apartheid president FW de Klerk
Politics
3 weeks ago

Zindzi Mandela reflects on her father's release - 'It's a bittersweet moment'

Zindzi Mandela has commemorated the 30th anniversary since the release of former president Nelson Mandela.
News
3 weeks ago

Zindzi Mandela laughs off Madiba 'conspiracy theories'

Nelson Mandela's daughter, Zindzi Mandela, has laughed off a conspiracy theory that the former president died at 67 and was replaced with a 'clone'
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zindzi Mandela defends Chirwa: 'Part of Mandela’s legacy is that he married a ... Politics
  2. No-confidence vote against Mangaung mayor requires secret ballot: DA Politics
  3. KZN premier tells business: 'Keep calm, don't panic over coronavirus' Politics
  4. Mmusi Maimane defends EFF’s Naledi Chirwa: 'This conspiracy smacks of ... Politics
  5. 'Time to unleash the economic potential of women': Cyril Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know
Covid-19 spreads in SA: four additional cases
X