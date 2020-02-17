Zindzi Mandela ‘heartbroken’ about ANC’s ‘defence’ of FW de Klerk

SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, has condemned the ANC for “defending” former apartheid president FW de Klerk, saying she is “heartbroken”.

“As a loyal and dedicated member of the ANC, I am heartbroken this happened to my mother [Winnie Madikizela-Mandela] and many others under de Klerk's watch,” she said on Twitter at the weekend, referring to treatment they received.

She also questioned what the ANC stood for.

“According to his interview, he justified this, therefore saying that my mother and others deserved this aggression. What do we stand for?” she wrote.