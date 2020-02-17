Politics

Zindzi Mandela ‘heartbroken’ about ANC’s ‘defence’ of FW de Klerk

17 February 2020 - 10:14 By Unathi Nkanjeni
SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela,.has questioned what the ANC stands for.
SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela,.has questioned what the ANC stands for.
Image: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, has condemned the ANC for “defending” former apartheid president FW de Klerk, saying she is “heartbroken”.

“As a loyal and dedicated member of the ANC, I am heartbroken this happened to my mother [Winnie Madikizela-Mandela] and many others under de Klerk's watch,” she said on Twitter at the weekend, referring to treatment they received.

She also questioned what the ANC stood for.

“According to his interview, he justified this, therefore saying that my mother and others deserved this aggression. What do we stand for?” she wrote.

Mandela's tweet comes after De Klerk's recent interview on SABC, in which he said he did not agree with the UN's declaration that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

“I don’t fully agree with that. I’m not justifying apartheid in any way ... I apologised for that, profusely apologise for that, but there’s a difference between calling something a crime. Genocide is a crime, apartheid cannot be, that’s why I’m saying this.

“It cannot be compared with genocide. There was never a genocide under apartheid. Many people died, but more people died because of black on black violence than because of apartheid,” he said.

Watch video below (skip to 22:23 minutes): 

Last week, while marking the 30th anniversary of his speech unbanning political organisations such as the ANC, PAC and SACP, de Klerk told eNCA that he had no regrets about the decisions he made during his time in government.

“Knowing what I know today I would have made that same speech 30 years ago. It had to be done and it had to be done to bring justice, and it had to be done to avert catastrophe in SA.”

FW de Klerk on the unbanning of political parties: 'It had to be done to bring justice to all'

Former apartheid president FW De Klerk says he has no regrets about the decisions he made during his time in government
Politics
2 weeks ago

EFF slams De Klerk

EFF leader Julius Malema cast a spotlight on De Klerk at the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday, saying it was a mistake for parliament to invite a “murderer” such as him and that he should leave.

“The people of Boipatong are still crying and De Klerk said apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

“He is an unrepentant apologist of apartheid. He is not willing to accept that apartheid was a crime against humanity,” said Malema.

MORE

De Klerk & apartheid: Anger mounts as more 'denials' emerge

Mbeki, the EFF, apartheid and De Klerk make an explosive combination
Politics
3 hours ago

Tutu takes on De Klerk: Withdraw your statement about apartheid

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has called on the FW de Klerk Foundation to withdraw its statement on Friday that apartheid was not a crime ...
Politics
18 hours ago

WATCH | Video of De Klerk saying genocide killed more people than apartheid resurfaces

Malema's motion to have De Klerk removed from parliament was dismissed by National Assembly speaker, Thandi Modise
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Dudu Myeni's son testifies at state capture inquiry Politics
  2. Zindzi Mandela ‘heartbroken’ about ANC’s ‘defence’ of FW de Klerk Politics
  3. From Thabo Mbeki to Phumzile van Damme: reaction to FW de Klerk Foundation ... Politics
  4. 'They think apartheid was good for blacks': Ndlozi on De Klerk & 'unapologetic' ... Politics
  5. IN QUOTES | SA is rich in arts, sport & science, says Cyril Ramaphosa at Ubuntu ... Politics

Latest Videos

Decade-long government failure leaves Limpopo community risking their life for ...
Politicians react to SONA 2020
X