South Africa

Four wounded, one killed during shooting near Ellis Park

15 July 2020 - 07:23 By Iavan Pijoos
Three suspects were shot and wounded while a fourth managed to flee the scene. Two bystanders were also shot in the crossfire, one of whom died.
Four people were shot and wounded and a fifth was shot dead during a shoot-out between suspected criminals and Johannesburg metro police on Tuesday.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers were alerted to be on the lookout for a grey Toyota with false number plates.

Minnaar said officers spotted the car near Ellis Park at about 11am. A shoot-out occurred and three suspects were shot and wounded while a fourth managed to flee the scene.

Two bystanders were also shot in the crossfire – one man died and a second was taken to hospital, Minnaar said.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

The three injured suspects were taken to hospital under police guard.

