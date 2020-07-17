Concern raised over 'absent 30% of matric pupils' in Gauteng

About 30% of registered matriculants have not returned to schools as planned in Gauteng during the lockdown, raising concerns for the provincial education department.

Provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed this at a briefing on schooling in the province, which is now the epicentre of the coronavirus.

“It is still worrying that we can’t account for almost 30% of grade 12 learners who are not attending school in Gauteng. It is something we are working very hard to rectify because it has implications in terms of the skills base of the province but, most importantly, in terms of transition to higher education,” he said.

While the debate continues on whether the education ministry was at fault by reopening schools in winter as Covid-19 infections are expected to peak, Lesufi painted an optimistic picture of how things have been at schools in the province.