Department of basic education claps back at school opening criticism

The department of basic education has, in an open letter, hit back at criticism over the reopening of schools.

In the past few months, the department has been at the receiving end of criticism from parents, unions and politicians since announcing that schools would reopen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest criticism came from Prof Jonathan Jansen, who concluded that the school year was pretty much over as a result of coronavirus.

Jansen said the lives of children are filled with enough stresses and the on-again-off-again scheduling of the reopening of schools was not helping. He also said basic education minister Angie Motshekga could not dictate academic terms to a virus.

“Teachers have died. Principals have been on ventilators. Children have been infected. Non-teaching staff have become seriously ill. In response, schools opened and closed and opened again, causing huge disruptions to the timetable.”